Auto Expo 2018: Carmakers go green to showcase future of mobility on Day 1

In line with the government’s policy push to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, automobile majors unveiled a host of eco-friendly models on the inaugural day of the five-day Auto Expo on Wednesday. Concept cars and ready-to-launch models powered by regular internal combustion engines also vied for attention.

Companies unveiled 65 new vehicles/concepts and launched 14 products across segments on the first day. Setting the tone, domestic car market leader, Maruti Suzuki, unveiled an electric concept car, e-SURVIVOR, which it plans to develop locally and ...