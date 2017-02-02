Bajaj Auto's January sales decline by 18%

Two- and three-wheeler major on Thursday reported a decline of 18 per cent in its total sales, including exports, for January.

According to the company, its total sales during the month under review stood at 2,41,917 units from 2,93,939 units during the corresponding month of 2016.

The two- and three-wheeler major's total in January were down 16 per cent to 1,35,188 units from 1,61,870 units sold during the like month of last year.

Besides, the overall during the last month fell by 19 per cent to 1,06,729 units from 1,32,069 units shipped out during the corresponding month of 2016.

The company's total motorcycle sales during the month under review decreased by 16 per cent to 2,11,824 units from 252,988 units sold in the like month of last year.

In addition, the overall commercial vehicle sales edged down by 27 per cent to 30,093 units from 40,951 units sold during January 2016.