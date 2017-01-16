BHEL commissions 500 MW thermal unit in West Bengal

State-run power equipment maker on Monday said it has commissioned another 500 MW unit of Phase II in West Bengal.

"The unit was the second 500 MW set to be commissioned at (TPS) Phase II project in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," said in a statement.

The first unit of the 1,000-MW project was commissioned in December, 2015. The project has been set up by Power Development Corporation (WBPDCL), it said.

BHEL's scope of work in the contract envisaged design, engineering, manufacture, supply and erection and commissioning of steam generators, steam turbine generators and auxiliaries, electrical equipment, switchyard and state-of-the-art controls and instrumentation (C&I), along with associated civil works.

The equipment for the project were manufactured at BHEL's Trichy, Ranipet, Haridwar, Hyderabad, and plants, while the company's power sector - eastern region - undertook erection and commissioning of the equipment.

has so far contributed 83 per cent of the total coal-based generating capacity of WBPDCL. Presently, is also executing 3 units of 40 MW each of Rammam hydro-electric project of NTPC Ltd, in West Bengal.

State-owned engineering major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has already established its engineering prowess in the past through successfully delivering higher rated units of 600 MW, 660 MW, 700 MW and 800 MW thermal sets with a high degree of indigenisation.