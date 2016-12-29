Bhel commissions another 600 Mw thermal unit in Telangana

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel) on Thursday said it has successfully commissioned another 600 Mw coal-based thermal in Telangana.

"The unit has been commissioned at the 2x600 Mw Singareni Thermal Power Project (TPP) located in Adilabad district in Telangana. The project has been developed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), India's second largest coal mining company," said in a statement.

According to the statement, this is the second 600 Mw unit commissioned by at Singareni TPP. The first unit of the project was commissioned in March 2016.

Bhel-built 600 Mw rating sets comprise a 4 cylinder turbine designed in-house. So far, the company has contracted 21 sets of 600 Mw each, of which 17 have already been commissioned. A large number of similar sets ensure easy availability of spares and operator's familiarity.

The company is a major contributor to Telangana's power sector with over 85% of the coal-based power stations, amounting to 5,740 Mw.

Reposing confidence in Bhel's capability of setting up power plants, proven technological excellence and superior performance of equipment, the state utility has placed orders to the company for executing around 6,000 Mw of thermal power projects in the state, on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) basis.

has established its engineering prowess by successfully delivering higher-rated units such as 600 Mw, 660 Mw, 700 Mw and 800 Mw thermal sets, having a high degree of indigenization, it added.