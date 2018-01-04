BlackBerry teams up with Baidu to accelerate autonomous car technology

and on Thursday announced that the two will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of connected and for and suppliers worldwide.

The have signed a statement of intent to make QNX's industry-leading ISO26262 ASIL-D certified safety operating system (OS) the foundation for Baidu's Apollo autonomous driving open platform.

Also, and will work together to integrate Baidu's CarLife, the leading smartphone integration software for connected cars in China, as well as its conversational AI system DuerOS, and high definition maps to run on the QNX Car (Infotainment) Platform.

" QNX has established itself as the OS platform for safety-certified production-based systems," said Li Zhenyu, General Manager of Intelligent Driving Group,

"We aim to provide automakers with a clear and fast path to fully autonomous vehicle production, with safety and security as top priorities. By integrating the QNX OS with the Apollo platform, we will enable carmakers to leap from prototype to production systems. Together, we will work toward a technological and commercial ecosystem for autonomous driving, intelligent connectivity, and intelligent traffic systems," he added.

"Joining forces with will enable us to - explore integration opportunities for multiple vehicle subsystems including ADAS, infotainment, gateways, and cloud services," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and GM of QNX.

" has made tremendous strides in Artificial Intelligence and deep learning. These advancements paired with their high-definition maps and BlackBerry's safety-critical embedded software and expertise in security will be crucial ingredients for autonomous vehicles," added John.

Announced by this past April, Apollo is an open platform that provides a comprehensive, secure, and reliable solution that consists of cloud services, an open software stack, and reference hardware and vehicle platforms. It supports all major features and functions of an autonomous vehicle.

Apollo has now attracted over 70 global partners, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers, developer platforms, and technology start-ups. The project was named after the historic lunar landing program to illustrate its scale and complexity.

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automobile industry, currently provides OEMs around the world with state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology to protect and mitigate, hardware, software, applications and end-to-end systems from cyberattacks.