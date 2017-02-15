Company
CESC declares interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY17

Dividend will be paid on and from March 6

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjiv Goenka
Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, CESC

Power utility CESC on Wednesday said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share (100 per cent) for the year ending March 31, 2017.

The dividend will be paid on and from March 6, 2017, the company said in a BSE filing.

CESC Ltd had on February 10 reported a 4.83 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 152 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.

The company has posted a net profit of Rs 145 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.

Total income increased to Rs 1,650 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 1,617 crore earlier.

The company is engaged in generation and distribution of electricity.

