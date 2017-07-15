DCM Shriram promoter Hindustan Vacuum Glass forays into dwarf container biz

DCM Shriram Industries on Friday said its promoter has developed a short height dwarf container, in line with Indian Railways' decision to use small containers to enhance cargo capacity.



"In line with Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu's announcement that Indian Railways will use dwarf containers to enhance its cargo carrying capacity by 2 million tonnes per annum, HVGPL, a promoter concern of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, has successfully developed and manufactured a short height dwarf container in association with Kalyani Cast Tech Pvt Ltd," the company said in a statement.



The specially designed dwarf container has the standard dimensions of a shipping container apart from a unique engineering design to enable these containers to be stacked and run on the designated electrified tracks of Indian Railways, it said.The design of the exclusive dwarf container has already been approved by Lloyds' Register, a reputed classification agency, and carries the necessary certification for movement on Indian Railways, it said.The statement said the containers will help in significant increase in movement of cargo from road to rail reducing the freight cost for several types of products including light weight commodities, white goods, cement clinkers, stone chips and petro-chemical products."We, at HVGPL are delighted to announce that we have successfully developed, manufactured and tested, in the presence of renowned classification society, Llyods' Register, dwarf containers for prototypical supply to Pristine Logistics...Trial runs have been taken between Jamnagar, Gujarat and Ambala, Haryana successfully," Alok B Shriram, Promoter, DCM Shriram Industries said.

