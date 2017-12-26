Dr Reddy's rolls out generic Melphalan Hydrochloride cancer injection in US

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched a generic version of Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US.



The launch follows approval of Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of marketed by Apotex Inc, by the (USFDA), it said in a statement.



Citing IMS Health data, the company said the brand and generic had US sales of approximately $107 million for the most recent 12 months ended October 2017."Dr Reddy's Hydrochloride for injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose clear glass vial of freeze-dried hydrochloride equivalent to 50 mg and one 10 ml clear glass vial of sterile diluent," it said.Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 2,360.25 apiece, up 1.17 per cent from the previous close on the