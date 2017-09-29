Renewable energy firm Holdings has filed preliminary papers with to raise Rs 2,200 crore through an initial public offering, according to draft papers filed with the markets regulator.



Funds raised through the issue would be used to pay and to finance the company's 200 MW solar power project in Rajasthan and for other general corporate purposes.



Besides, the company is considering a pre- placement of up to 52,22,079 equity shares to certain investors for up to Rs 500 crore.ICICI Securities, Global Markets India and India will manage the company's (IPO).The equity shares are proposed to be listed on and (NSE).ACME Solar, a leading solar power producer in the country, has a portfolio of operational and under-construction projects with a capacity of 2,351 MW peak or 1,814 MW.