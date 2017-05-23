Essar Shipping adds new vessel to fleet, total capacity increases to 1.6 mt

The Ruia brothers-led Shipping on Tuesday announced it has added a vessel of 74,005 deadweight tonnage (DWT) to its fleet of vessels.

"With this new induction, Shipping now has a fleet of 14 vessels that include VLCCs (very large crude carriers), Capesizes, Mini-capes, Panamax, Supramaxes and handysize bulk carriers," the company said in a statement here.

With this addition, Shipping's total capacity now stands at 1.6 million and the firm's average fleet age has fallen to 12 years from the earlier 13.5 years, it added.

This 2000-built bulk carrier, rechristened 'MV Mahavir', will be deployed for transporting pellets, coal and limestone from Steel's pellet plant in Paradip to the steel plant in Hazira, the statement said.

"Last month Shipping de-commissioned MV Chandi Prasad, which sailed for 28 years, and MV Mahavir is a perfect replacement," the company said.

In the last fiscal ended March, Shipping reported a 22 per cent growth in cargo handling, while its capacity utilisation grew to 94 per cent, from 80 per cent.