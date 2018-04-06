HCL Tech buys life sciences and consumer services provider for $60 mn

services firm Technologies has acquired Solutions for USD 60 million, a move aimed at accelerating the Indian IT firm's growth in life sciences and

Solutions is a wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Merck & Co, (known as MSD outside the US and Canada).

It provides multi-channel for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

"With this acquisition, will complement its broad-based IT and services capability with the additional depth that has in the life sciences and CPG verticals," the country's fourth largest firm Technologies said in a statement.

C3i's expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and the strong partnership will enable HCL's life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and to IT and stakeholders, it added.

"C3i's capabilities provide with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to further strengthen HCL's position as a leading provider to the life sciences and consumer industries," Technologies said.

According to a regulatory filing, Technologies, through its step down subsidiary - America Inc - will acquire 100 per cent stock of that operates as Solutions.

C3i's revenue for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 stood at USD 199 million. It has over 3,700 people located in the US, India, Bulgaria, China, UK, and