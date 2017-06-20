Intex Aqua S3 with fast charging battery, VoLTE launched for Rs 5,777

IT accessories manufacturer Technologies on Tuesday unveiled a fast-charging budget smartphone "Aqua S3" at Rs 5,777.

The device has 2450mAh battery powered by a high-capacity charger that claims to reduce charging time by around 35 per cent.

The 4G-VoLTE smartphone comes with 5-inch HD-IPS display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM.

"With having high-capacity charger, we have ensured that your smartphone doesn't go off and provides endless entertainment, the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones," said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Technologies, in a statement.

Running on Operating System, the phone offers 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with LED flash.