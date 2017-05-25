IOCL Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 3,721 cr as revenue from operations grow

-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)
India's top refiner reported profit of Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.
Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of Rs 3,795 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel till the end of FY17, compared with $5.06 per barrel during FY16.
IOC shares were were up 0.2 per cent as of 09:26 GMT, in a broader market that was 1.3 per cent higher.
