Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Ashok Leyland posts fourth-quarter net profit as vehicle sales grow
Business Standard

IOCL Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 3,721 cr as revenue from operations grow

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore

Reuters 

Indian Oil Corporation, IOCL, IOC
Indian Oil Corporation logo outside a fuel station in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Thursday said that the company's net profit rose 85 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India's top refiner reported profit of Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier. 

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of Rs 3,795 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel till the end of FY17, compared with $5.06 per barrel during FY16.

IOC shares were were up 0.2 per cent as of 09:26 GMT, in a broader market that was 1.3 per cent higher.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IOCL Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 3,721 cr as revenue from operations grow

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Thursday said that the company's net profit rose 85 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India's top refiner reported profit of Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier. 

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of Rs 3,795 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel till the end of FY17, compared with $5.06 per barrel during FY16.

IOC shares were were up 0.2 per cent as of 09:26 GMT, in a broader market that was 1.3 per cent higher.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

IOCL Q4 net profit jumps 85% to Rs 3,721 cr as revenue from operations grow

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) on Thursday said that the company's net profit rose 85 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2016-17, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India's top refiner reported profit of Rs 3,721 crore ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 2,006 crore a year earlier. 

Revenue from operations jumped 24 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of Rs 3,795 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel till the end of FY17, compared with $5.06 per barrel during FY16.

IOC shares were were up 0.2 per cent as of 09:26 GMT, in a broader market that was 1.3 per cent higher.

image
Business Standard
177 22