JSW Steel Q4 net triples to Rs 1,009 cr on higher prices

Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of Rs 1,009 crore for the three months ended March 2017 as against Rs 301 crore a year ago.

from operations rose 52.5 percent on annual basis to Rs 17,917 crore as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in Karnataka.