Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

NIIT Q4 net profit jumps 70% to Rs 30 crore on new contracts
Business Standard

JSW Steel Q4 net triples to Rs 1,009 cr on higher prices

Revenue from operations rose 52.5% on annual basis to Rs 17,917 cr

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of Rs 1,009 crore for the three months ended March 2017 as against Rs 301 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 52.5 percent on annual basis to Rs 17,917 crore as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in Karnataka.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

JSW Steel Q4 net triples to Rs 1,009 cr on higher prices

Revenue from operations rose 52.5% on annual basis to Rs 17,917 cr

Revenue from operations rose 52.5% on annual basis to Rs 17,917 cr

JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of Rs 1,009 crore for the three months ended March 2017 as against Rs 301 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 52.5 percent on annual basis to Rs 17,917 crore as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in Karnataka.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

JSW Steel Q4 net triples to Rs 1,009 cr on higher prices

Revenue from operations rose 52.5% on annual basis to Rs 17,917 cr

JSW Steel Ltd fourth-quarter profit more than tripled, helped by higher steel prices and volumes and government support for local mills.

The company, which has the highest local steel manufacturing capacity, reported a consolidated total profit of Rs 1,009 crore for the three months ended March 2017 as against Rs 301 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 52.5 percent on annual basis to Rs 17,917 crore as the company ramped up production from newly-built capacity at its flagship plant in Karnataka.

image
Business Standard
177 22