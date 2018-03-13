JUST IN
Business Standard

Lupin gets USFDA nod for contraceptive tablet 'Tydemy' for women

The approved Tydemy tablets are generic equivalents of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Safyral tablets, Lupin said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An employee of Lupin Limited works at a reception at their headquarters in Mumbai
Pharma major Lupin today said it has launched its Tydemy tablets, indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy, in the US. The launch follows the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of Tydemy tablets (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium, 3mg/0.03mg/0.451mg and Levomefolate Calcium, 0.451mg), the company said in a statement. The approved Tydemy tablets are generic equivalents of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Safyral tablets, Lupin said. The medicine is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception, it added.
First Published: Tue, March 13 2018. 16:15 IST

