Nilekani's task ahead: Strong board, future-ready strategy

Non-Executive Chairman has promised to bring stability back to India’s second-largest software exporter in spite of a “complex environment”.

He, however, has a bigger task at hand — building a strong and independent board.



The abrupt restructuring of directors and the board’s u-turn from accusing to almost apologising to the co-founder immediately after Nilekani’s return, have left observers concerned.

Analysts say it is unclear whether would make the Panaya acquisition investigation report public, one of the key demands of Murthy. This is despite having made it clear that he would take a call after evaluating the reports.

"It needs to be examined as to who was actually in control of the company, the board structure has changed and many directors have resigned. The CEO has also changed. The larger question of "change of control" means an ability to appoint directors, change the CEO," says Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm. "From an Institutional Investors' perspective, they would be keen to know who was in control that orchestrated the changes of last week."

has said that the firm would adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance that Murthy — whom he calls the father of corporate governance — had set. "I think there is a massive amount of digital disruption happening today at a very accelerated pace, and, obviously, there are people who understand that that would be helpful," told analysts on Friday. "But at the same time, governance is not just about technology, it's about balance, it's about judgment, it's about corporate governance, it's about ethics, it's about selecting the right people. So, these are all discussions and judgments of human beings."

says he would look at expanding the board and that it would consist of people with the right calibre and expertise to run a complex organisation. At the same time, he is vehement that despite his return, would be a board-managed company.

"With Nandan coming, we expect some changes on the board that are more aligned with the co-founders. If you see the time of Nandan at (2002-2007), he was known for his biggest strength — client relationship. The changing demands of clients will be a test for Nandan," said Pareekh Jain, analyst at

Infy future on Sikka's legacy

quit in 2009 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India, which built the world's largest citizen biometric database.

Since then, he has used as a base to envision Stack, a set of APIs that provides the underlying architecture to build a digital ecosystem for the country. It includes building a system to make financial transactions of low-value effectively between two individuals or with a third-party on a smartphone, an electronic repository of documents and the architecture, designed to empower an individual to allow access of data. At the same time, it creates business opportunities for start-ups that harness the data to provide services.

“If you know, the project was conceived by one government and was taken forward strongly by another government. This shows the consensus building I have done. I will bring the same consensus building skills here,” said.

says he is aware of the technology shifts, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the data-driven future that the world is heading towards. This also means that could retain some of the initiatives on AI and digital that Sikka had conceived, but with a more data-driven approach. He is likely to continue Sikka's strategy in line with similar things being done by both Indian and global competitors.

