Sun Petrochemicals signs purchase agreement with Niko for Hazira field

The purchase marks Sun's further presence in the oil and gas sector

Niko Resources has signed an asset purchase agreement with Sun Petrochemicals, divesting its operating interest (33 per cent) in the Hazira field, the former has said. “The sale is subject to various approvals, including from the Government of India and Niko’s joint operating partner in the Hazira field, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation,” stated Niko. The purchase marks Sun’s further presence in the oil and gas sector. Its officials would not comment for this report. On the rationale, Niko added, “(We do) not consider the ...

Amritha Pillay