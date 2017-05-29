Ten models drive into elite cars' list

Top 10 vehicles, value-wise, is dominated by the two players in the market, Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai

The Indian car market has approximately 100 models, manufactured by about 15 companies. But only one-tenth of these have sales worth Rs 6,500 crore ($1 billion) or more as they clock large volumes and have been more successful. The list of top 10 vehicles, value-wise, is dominated by the top two players in the market — Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. However, Toyota, the third player on this list, scores and stands ahead of the two companies with its Innova Crysta. The vehicle with the highest domestic sales in terms of value is the Crysta, the new Innova model ...

Ajay Modi