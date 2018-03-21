Tencent Q4 net profit nearly doubles to 20.8 bn yuan, beats estimates

Chinese Holdings Ltd posted on Wednesday a 98 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations as it deepens monetisation of the growing traffic on its

Net profit for the three months ended December 31 rose to 20.8 billion yuan ($3.29 billion), China's largest and gaming company said in a filing to the

That was above an average estimate of 16.90 billion yuan from 9 analysts surveyed by

Revenue rose 51 percent to 66.39 billion yuan, compared with analysts' average estimate of 69.5 billion yuan. Monthly active users of the mobile app WeChat exceeded 1 billion after the in February, up from 980 million at the end of September.

Net profit for the full 2017 year rose 74 percent to 71.51 billion yuan. The company declared a final dividend of HK$0.88 per share.