Tesla launches $45 power bank to charge iPhone, Android devices on the go

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Electric car maker Tesla has released a power bank that can charge Android phone or iPhone on the go.

The device, priced at $45, comes with USB, micro USB and Apple lightning connections. It uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles, Engadget.com reported on Saturday.

It was designed after Tesla Design Studio's Supercharger monument and wouldn't look out of place inside one of the EV-maker's cars, Engadget.com reported.

The portable battery is currently listed as sold out on the company's website. The company has recently launched an electric semi truck and a new Roadster.
