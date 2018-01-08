Videocon Industries Q2 net loss at Rs 10.33 billion

Debt-ridden Industries on Monday reported widening of net loss to Rs 10.33 billion for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.



It had reported a net loss of Rs 4 billion for the July-September quarter of 2016-17 fiscal, Industries informed BSE.



Its total income declined 68.30 per cent to Rs 8.55 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 27 billion in the corresponding period previous fiscal.Industries' total expense during the period was at Rs 20 billion as against Rs 32 billion.Revenue from and home appliance segment was down 71.94 per cent to Rs 7.13 billion as against Rs 25.44 billion.Its and was up 1.76 per cent to Rs 1.03 billion as against Rs 1.01 billion.For the first half of 2017-18, Industries' standalone net loss widened to Rs 19.19 billion as against Rs 7.72 billion of the corresponding period.Its total income during April-September was at Rs 25 billion as against Rs 55.89.02 crore of the corresponding period previous fiscal.Shares of Industries today settled at Rs 26 on BSE, up 4.84 per cent from previous close.