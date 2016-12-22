Vodafone to extend 4G network to 2,400 towns by March 2017

Leading telecom player said it would extend its SuperNet network to 2,400 towns nationwide by March 2017. In the next one month, the telecom operator aims to make its mobile services available in 17 circles across the country, which account for 90 per cent of its service revenue.

"Vodafone's pan India in the April-September period of this fiscal is Rs 3,350 crore. We have invested in creating a future fit network. strengths lie in the technologies that have been used," said Arvind Vohra, operations director at India. " For us, the self-optimising network has been the differentiator and we have the largest deployment of this network."

Vodafone's total on India's operations stands at Rs 1.19 lakh crore. It has more than 200 million subscribers of which 69.6 million are data subscribers. Data traffic is growing 72 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), contributing 20.8 per cent to Vodafone's service revenue.

Vohra said that under the SuperNet network, subscribers get an assured average browsing speed of 12-18 Mbps while potentially, the speed could go up to 100 Mbps.

"Our focus is on enhancing and enriching the customer experience. has a customer centric approach and we believe in delivering on the promises that we make", he added.

announced the roll-out of its service for following successful launch earlier in 15 circles.

" is a key market for India and as one of the leading telecom service providers, our over four million customers in the circle have a lot to look forward to. Beginning with Bhubaneswar, the capital city and a key centre for both trade and tourism, we will shortly expand the SuperNet service across the entire state in a phased manner", said Deepak Saluja, business head ( circle), India.

has already invested Rs 2,000 crore in which includes Rs 100 crore of in the April-September period of this fiscal.

The operator has 4.3 million subscribers in Odisha, covering 74 per cent of the population. It serves customers through seven exclusive company owned outlets and over 50,000 retail points.