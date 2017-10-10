Amitabh Bachchan still the most-wanted endorser in Bollywood

Everyone is looking for the original Don of Bollywood — and with good reason. In the fickle business of stardom, Amitabh Bachchan — who turns 75 this Wednesday — has managed to remain relevant, anchoring Kaun Banega Crorepati, starring in films, and endorsing products. Currently, he is one of the busiest actors in the country. After he is done shooting for KBC for Sony TV, he will be on the sets of 102 Not Out — a feature film in which he plays Rishi Kapoor’s father. It is expected to hit the screens next year. According to the latest Forbes’ ...