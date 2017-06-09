BCCI awaits CAC's response on Head Coach appointment

Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) acting president on Friday said that the board is still waiting for the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) response with regard to the selection of the national team's Head Coach.

"CAC met on Thursday after and Sri Lanka match. They had asked for some time. They had sent a message that they will revert back to soon. They are yet to send their response," Khanna said in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

"So, we are waiting for their response and we will take the action accordingly," he added.

Earlier, Khanna wrote to acting secretary requesting him to defer the coach selection process till the BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) which is to be held on June 26.

He had also revealed that whoever gets the job will be given a contract till the 2019 World Cup.

However, a final call on the same will be taken by the Committee of Administrators ( CoA).

The CAC, comprising of Sourav Ganguly, and V V S Laxman, of the met and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the head coach of Team on Thursday.

After the meeting, it was decided by the CAC to revert to the at an appropriate time.

It is learnt that trio of Ganguly, Laxman and Tendulkar, who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri, also want the current coach to continue in the post.

The had earlier invited applications for the post of the head coach as Kumble's one-year tenure comes to an end with the ICC Champions Trophy.

While Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody had submitted applications for the post, Virender Sehwag forwarded a two-line cover letter to the management.

The exercise to appoint a new head coach comes amid reports of a rift between Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli, however, denied the validity of any such rumours and criticised the media for raking up the issue.

The board, on the other hand, had also said it was not under any pressure and was just following a process because Kumble's contract was for one year and the selection process needed to be kept transparent.