Case against driver, contractor in Kaifiyat Express accident

A case has been registered with the (GRP), Etawah against accused dumper driver and contractor Alok Dubey of Raj Construction Company, in connection with the derailment where over 20 people were injured.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani is all set to assume the charge of Railway Board Chairman, today.

"Orders promoting me as Chairman, Railway Board have been issued today. I shall be joining my parent organisation, the lndian Railways tomorrow," Lohani said in a statement.

He further said that his journey with the was one of the most satisfying periods of his life.

Lohani was appointed Railway Board Chairman soon after A.K. Mittal stepped down from the post.

Mittal took this drastic step after Uttar Pradesh witnessed two train derailments within five days; one in which 10 coaches of heading towards Delhi derailed after colliding with a dumper near Auraiya district, leaving over 20 people injured and the other, on August 19, wherein more than 20 died and 200 were injured after 13 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks in the Muzaffarnagar district.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has also hinted towards offering his resignation in the wake of the two train derailments.