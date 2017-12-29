Central borrowing of Rs 50,000 cr to delay lending rate cuts: BofAML

The of Rs 50,000 crore by the Centre is a "negative surprise" that will sustain higher yields and delay lending rate cuts, the key for recovery, says a report.



"We thought that the government's decision to borrow another Rs 500 billion/0.3 per cent of was an avoidable negative surprise in an already nervous market," said in a research note.



It further said notwithstanding bank recapitalisation, the sell-off in G-secs is delaying and pushing back recovery.The government on December 27 said it has decided to make of Rs 50,000 crore this financial year through dated securities. Dated securities have the maturity of over five years.The global brokerage expects Finance Minister to hold to the target of 3.2 per cent of GDP, same as 2017-18, with net borrowing of Rs 4,92,000 crore."While we did not expect any breach in the FY2017-18 target, we will wait for clarity about whether this will make up for revenue shortfalls or fund relaxation of the 3.2 per cent of FY18 target," the report noted.The government had pegged the at 3.2 per cent of the for the current financial year. by the government may have an impact on the fiscal math.Since revenue collections from the (GST) are slightly lower than the expected in the last two months, the would help bridge the shortfall.expects Budget 2018 should see hikes in rural public spend; incentives for housing; and the IT exemption limit in the run up to the summer 2019 polls as well as 1 per cent cut in the corporate tax rate.