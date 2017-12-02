Here's why Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani banned 'Padmavati'

Gujarat Chief Minister on Saturday said that 'Padamavati' film is banned from being released in the state because of the way it represents women, adding women are to be respected.

Speaking at the 'Mahila Sammelan', the Chief Minister said, "We have banned 'Padmavati' film because the way it represents women and we respect women in Gujarat. Women are to be respected".

He added that people from several communities had expressed apprehension about the release of the film.

"Such issues spoil the environment. The threat of violence can spoil the environment during elections, keeping law and order issues in mind," Rupani asserted.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati,' saying the (CBFC) has not yet issued a certificate to the film.

Bhansali's magnum opus, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, especially from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with the historical facts.

The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences for misrepresenting Rajput queen in the film.