JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar to be decativated after Feb next year
Business Standard

Hurricane Irma: 70,000 in shelters, 3.4 mn may face power cut

Florida Governor Rick Scott said 6.5 million people were ordered to evacuate ahead of Irma

IANS  |  Washington 

Hurricane Irma, British Virgin Islands
This Sept 8, 2017 photo shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Virgin Gorda's Leverick Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

Florida Governor Rick Scott on Saturday said 6.5 million people were ordered to evacuate ahead of Irma and that 70,000 people have moved into 385 shelters across the state.

"There's still room for more," CNN quoted him as saying. He said that more shelters would be opened on Saturday.

"Protecting life is our top priority. No resource or expense will be spared to protect families," Scott added.

Meanwhile, Florida Power and Light (FPL) estimated that nearly 3.4 million of its customers could be without power at some point during Hurricane Irma.

If that comes to pass, it will be the largest number of outages they have ever had to deal with, FPL spokesman Chris McGrath told CNN.

"We think this could be the most challenging restoration in the history of the US," McGrath said.

The Governor said that 76,000 customers had already lost power.
First Published: Sun, September 10 2017. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU