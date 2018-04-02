MS Dhoni led the Indian cricket team to victory in the ICC World Cup 2011
Ravi Shastri screamed "Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd.. India lift the World Cup after 28 years and it’s an Indian captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final!" during the commentary as Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-old wait and help Team India lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Sachin Tendulkar: From a Ball boy in 1987 World Cup to member of World Cup winning team
Twenty-eight years after Kapil dev's and his men won the world cup in 1983, India recaptured the ICC World Cup in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium against Sri Lanka.
Captain cool MS Dhoni scored the winning run
Team India ended the nation's long and arduous wait for a second 50-over World Championship crown on April 2, 2011, when Dhoni and his men beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final.
Yuvraj, Kohli and Gambhir played a significant role in India's road of World Cup
Gautam Gambhir's iron-willed 97 was equally matched by the finest captain's innings since Ricky Ponting's century in 2003 World cup. MS Dhoni trumped a brilliant century from Mahela Jayawardene to pull off the highest run-chase ever achieved in a World Cup final. India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.
Team India after winning the Cup
At 31 for 2 in the seventh over, India were struggling to keep their toehold in the contest, and it was all too much for a faithless few in the crowd who turned their backs and set off for home.
And this is when India lifted the World Cup after 28 years
But Gambhir and Virat Kohli epitomise a generation that does not easily accept defeat, and their third-wicket stand of 83 laid the foundations for an epic turnaround.
Joyous moments outside dressing room
Both teams contained numerous veterans of World Cup final defeat, with no fewer than five Indians still remaining from the team that lost to Australia back in 2003, and as a consequence this was a match thick with performances that spoke of the wisdom of experience.
Though each of the previous five centurions in finals had gone on to lift the trophy, as well as seven of the nine teams that had had the chance to bat first, Jayawardene had the misfortune to become an exception to both rules. His stunning 103 not out from 88 balls was proof that finesse has as much of a place at this level as brutality, but ultimately it was not enough to deny India their destiny.
