JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Arvind Kejriwal demands independent inquiry into Delhi metro fare hike
Business Standard

India appoints Gautam Bambawale as new ambassador to China

Bambawale appointment comes at a time when India and China are trying to put behind the Dokalam stand-off

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Bambawale
Gautam Bambawale

Seasoned diplomat Gautam Bambawale, India's high commissioner to Pakistan, was today appointed as the country's next envoy to China.

This was announced tonight by the external affairs ministry.


A 1984 India Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bambawale is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said. He will replace Vijay Gokhale.

A deft hand in Sino-India relations, Bambawale opted to learn Mandarin Chinese as his foreign language and served in Hong Kong and Beijing between 1985 and 1991.

He was first the desk officer for China in the Ministry of External Affairs and served as director in the Americas Division of the ministry, responsible for relations with the US and Canada (1993-94).

He has also functioned as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

His appointment comes at a time when India and China are trying to put behind the Dokalam standoff and work on a "forward-looking" approach in their ties.

First Published: Thu, October 12 2017. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements