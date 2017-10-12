India appoints Gautam Bambawale as new ambassador to China

Seasoned diplomat Gautam Bambawale, India's high commissioner to Pakistan, was today appointed as the country's next envoy to



This was announced tonight by the external affairs ministry.



A 1984 Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bambawale is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said. He will replace Vijay Gokhale.A deft hand in Sino- relations, Bambawale opted to learn Mandarin Chinese as his foreign language and served in Hong Kong and Beijing between 1985 and 1991.He was first the desk officer for in the Ministry of External Affairs and served as director in the Americas Division of the ministry, responsible for relations with the US and Canada (1993-94).He has also functioned as the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.His appointment comes at a time when and are trying to put behind the Dokalam standoff and work on a "forward-looking" approach in their ties.