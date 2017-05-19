Kerala govt claims its IT policy helped check ransomware attack

The government on Friday said that its IT policy, based on free and open-source software helped in insulating the state to a great extent from the virus.

On behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister A K Balan, talked about how the ransomware attack in was not as extensive as in other parts of the country.



Computers in six panchayats were hit by the virus and a probe was on by police, according to him. However there were limitations to tracing those responsible as it was a fraud at the international level.

While computers using the operating system were affected by the ransomware attack, those using open- source software such as Linux were not affected at all.

The intensity of the attacks was reduced due to various preventive steps taken by the government like promoting free software in public institutions.

"Government departments have also started a massive awareness campaign among people as preventive steps to be taken against the attacks," he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also expressed concern over the attack and asked government to take necessary steps to prevent it in future.

P Ubaidulla (IUML) who moved the calling attention motion, demanded that urgent steps be taken to strengthen the cybersecurity system in