JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

China increases subsidies for residents near Indian border in Tibet
Business Standard

Kulgam encounter: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed, one arrested

Two weapons were also recovered - one AK47 and one INSAS rifle

ANI  |  Kulgam 

Representative image of Indian Army personnel. Photo: PTI
Indian Army personnel. Photo: PTI

At least two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed and another arrested in an encounter with the security forces in the Khudwani village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district yesterday following specific information about the presence of several terrorists.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmed Ali and Shaiyar Ahmed Wani. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Arief Sofi.

Two weapons were also recovered - one AK47 and one INSAS rifle.
First Published: Mon, September 11 2017. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU