Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha to tie knot with Anand Piramal in December

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty. Prior to that, he had founded Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(From left) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's children Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani at the company's 40th AGM in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: PTI

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha will wed Ajay Piramal's son Anand in December, sources said.

Isha is the twin sister of Akash who was recently engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Their wedding too is planned for December.

Piramal group did not respond to an email sent for comments.

Anand and Isha have been friends for long and their families have shared a strong friendship for over four decades, the sources said.

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty. Prior to that, he had founded Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative.

He is also an executive director of the Piramal group, a global business conglomerate.

Isha, on the other hand, is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

The sources said that Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

People aware of the development said the couple celebrated the occasion at a lunch with their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay.

Isha's grandparents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal and bothers Akash and Anant were also present.
First Published: Sun, May 06 2018. 18:06 IST

