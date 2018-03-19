Ola, Uber drivers in major cities to go on an indefinite strike from today

The transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has called for an indefinite of drivers of cab aggregators and starting Monday midnight.



Scores of commuters could be inconvenienced due to the indefinite starting from Monday.





The has been called by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena which has claimed that several drivers are not being able to cover costs due to falling business.Union leaders said that drivers in other cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune among others would also be participating in the strike

" and had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 500,000 - 700,000 and were expecting to make Rs 150,000 a month. But drivers are unable to make even half of this because of the mismanagement by these companies," Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena told PTI.

Naik further alleged that these taxi-hailing companies were giving first priority to company-owned cars rather than driver-owned vehicles, causing a slump in their business.

If their demands were not met they would be going ahead with the as expected, he indicated.

Other taxi unions, including the Taximens Union, have extended support.

Meanwhile, police has issued notices to leaders of the union under section 149 of CrPC relating to unlawful assembly.

"Notices of section 149 of CrPC have been issued to Sanjay Naik, president, Arif Shaikh and Nitin Nandgaokar of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena as preventive action. If they violate any orders, they are liable to be prosecuted," said Pandit Thorat, senior inspector of the Andheri police station.

In alone there are over 45,000 such cabs but a slump in business has seen a drop of about 20 per cent in their numbers.

The cab hailing companies have so far stayed away from interfering in the matter. "We have been informed by the Police that they have proactively taken all the necessary steps to ensure safety of commuters during the cab rides in the city," an spokesperson said.