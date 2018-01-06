JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Fodder scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad sentenced to 3.5 years in jail
Business Standard

Rajinikanth's fan club bars members from TV debates until launch of party

Rajinikanth has said he would launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the next state assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Rajinikanth
Tamil actor Rajinikanth gestures at his fans after announcing his political debut on the final day of his six-day-long meet with fans, in Chennai on Sunday. The announcement ended the years of speculation about his joining of politics. PTI Photo

The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association today said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.

The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."


According to a release from V M Sudhakar, Administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates."

"It is informed that All India Rajinikanth Fans Association/Rajini Makkal Mandram has not authorised any such individuals to appeal in TV debates on its behalf and views expressed by them do not have our endorsement," it said.

The views expressed by such individuals "do not reflect our official position in such matters," it added.

"As stated by our leader Rajinikanth on December 31, 2017, we once again clarify that official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his political party," the release added.

Announcing his political entry December 31, Rajinikanth had said he would launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the next state assembly polls.

First Published: Sat, January 06 2018. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements