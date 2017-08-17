Submit report on rain water harvesting in govt buildings: NGT to Delhi govt

The Green Tribunal has directed the and other agencies to submit status report on whether government buildings, bridges and flyovers have installed systems and if these are functional.



A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the counsel for Delhi government, and other authorities to submit the report before August 29.



"The counsel appearing for NCT Delhi and all public authorities shall file a status report with regard to the construction/installation of system in that area, particularly in buildings belonging to government, public sectors and even private sectors which have high water consumptions," the bench said.The tribunal had earlier directed the Centre and other public authorities to ensure that systems are installed in every project, including flyovers, bridges or any other construction activity carried out by the government.It had asked the Centre, and all public authorities to ensure that no project is approved without a specific stipulation in the tender documents that they would have to construct adequate capacity systems as part of their project.The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by Mehrauli resident Vinod Kumar Jain who wanted orders to make it compulsory for all government building of 100 sq m and above to have rainwater harvesting through storage of rain water.