The Indian on on November 26, 1949, adopted by the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, The latter day marked the celebration of the country's first Republic Day. As we celebrate our 68th on Thursday, here is a glimpse of India's maiden celebrations:





No other sight holds the power of filling the hearts of Indians with pride and nostalgia than the sight of the country's armed forces displaying their might in the air and land as they take part in the annual parade down the Rajpath.

Tableaux of different states, symbolising our country's rich cultural diversity are the general knowledge enhancers for children and the tricolour fluttering in the background on January 26, India's Republic Day, is a treat to watch for every Indian.

The was adopted by the Indian on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

What's new on R-day parade 2017?

• 2017 Theme is Skill India and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

• Chief Guest - Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the first guest from any middle-east country.

• No. of states participating in the parade - 17

• First Time in History - Debut show of Sherpa (a bullet-proof NSG vehicle).

• This is the second time that a foreign military contingent marched down the Rajpath, with the French contingent being the first.

On this day, we'll tell you 22 #ThisDayThatYear things, which are must-know-facts for every Indian.

• India became a Republic at 10:18 a.m. on January 26 in the year 1950.

• Around six minutes later, Dr. Rajendra Prasad was sworn in as President of India at the Durbar Hall in President House.

• The was neither typed nor printed but handwritten and calligraphed both in English and Hindi.

• After inception of the Indian Constitution, around 94 amendments (alterations) have been done.

• The members signed the handwritten document on January 24, 1950.

• The original copies are kept safely in the Parliament's library in helium-filled cases.

• The Indian is the longest in the world, comprising of 448 articles, 12 schedules and 98 amendments.

• The President of India addresses the nation on the eve of every which is January 25.

• Satyamev Jayate (one of the biggest Indian mottos) is taken from the Mundaka Upanishad, Atharvaveda. It was first translated in the Hindi language by Muslim Abid Ali in 1911.

• It was Madan Mohan Malviya who selected the Indian motto of Satyamev Jayate.

• From and 1954, the venues of the parade were the Red Fort, National Stadium, Kingsway Camp and the Ramlila ground. It was only in 1955 that Rajpath was chosen as the regular venue.

• The first parade was held in 1955 at Rajpath, five years after India became a Republic.

• President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first chief guest at the first celebrations held on January 26, 1950.

• A Christian hymn 'Abide With Me' is played at the parade as it was one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite songs.

• Jana Gana Mana (National Anthem) was written first in Bengali language by the Rabindranath Tagore.

• Jana Gana Mana (National Anthem) was first translated into Hindi language by the Abid Ali in 1911 which was later officially adopted as National Anthem of India in on January 24.

• The National Anthem of India was first sung in the meeting of Indian National Congress, Calcutta on December 27, 1911.

• The National Anthem of India takes 52 seconds to sing or play.

• A 21 gun salute is given every when the President of India unfurls the national flag.

• celebration of India lasts for three days and concludes with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide by Me' during the Beating Retreat.

• Beating Retreat ceremony is held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk with the performance of Indian Army, Air Force and Navy bands. It marks the end of the celebrations in India.

• This day is one of three national holidays, the other two being Independence Day on August 15 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

So this republic day, get drenched in the tricolour and rejoice in the spirit high-voltage issue of nationalism.