Cashless health insurance for families earning below Rs 5 lakh in Assam

437 diseases covered under 6 heads; scheme to cost state Rs 200 cr a year

All individuals in families whose total income is below Rs 5 lakh will be covered under a cashless scheme in Assam. Called ‘Atal Amrit Abhiyan’, the plan was launched on Sunday to coincide with the 92nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.



Under the scheme, will be provided to eligible individuals, which they can use to avail treatment for as many as 437 diseases under six categories, at most major hospitals across the country. The six categories listed under the plan are: cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, neo-natal diseases, neurological conditions and burns.



Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it the biggest health plan, said it would cost the state exchequer Rs 200 crore a year, adding that the government was committed to make the amount available to ensure health for targeted people of the state. For the current fiscal, which ends in another three months, the outlay would be around Rs 50 crore, Sarma said.



“The coverage under the scheme will be up to Rs 2 lakh a year for critical health care costs. The assurance will be cashless at the point of delivery and all the members of an eligible family will be given a laminated health card with a unique identification number to avail treatment under the scheme,” Sarma said.



A separate society will also be set up under the aegis of the department of health and family welfare, which will administer of the scheme.



However, state and central government employees in Assam would not be covered under the scheme, as Sarma said a separate scheme targeting them is on the anvil, and will be launched by April next.



“Health always remains a commitment of the present government and with the launching of Atal Amrit Abhiyan, access to quality treatment will be a reality for the all the state's citizens,” said state’s chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.





Supratim Dey