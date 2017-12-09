JUST IN
Direct tax collections rise 14% to Rs 4.8 lakh cr in Apr-Nov: CBDT

Refunds amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh crore have been issued during April-November, 2017, it added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The country's gross revenue collection also grew 11.81 per cent at Rs 3,36,402.6 crore from Rs 3,00,874,6 crore a year ago
Direct tax collections increased by 14.4 per cent to Rs 4.8 lakh crore during April-November this financial year.

"The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections up to November, 2017 show that net collections are at Rs 4.8 lakh crore, which is 14.4 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year," Central Board of Direct Taxes said in statement.


According to the statement, the net direct tax collections represent 49 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of direct taxes for 2017-18 (Rs 9.8 lakh crore).

The gross collections (before adjusting for refunds) have increased by 10.7 per cent to Rs 5.82 lakh crore during April-November, 2017.

Refunds amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh crore have been issued during April-November, 2017, it added.

First Published: Sat, December 09 2017. 16:44 IST

