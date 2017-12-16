Govt to double farm income by 2022: Arun Jaitley

Finance
Minister Arun
Jaitley on Saturday said the government
has undertaken the ambitious task of doubling farmers’ income
by 2022 so that farming becomes sustainable.
Observing that India
has a huge population dependent on agriculture
for livelihood, he said, “therefore, increase in the purchasing power of this group is extremely important for us because growth of larger economy depends on economic potential and power of this group itself.” Pointing out that the agriculture
community world over is vulnerable, Jaitley said countries try various methodologies for supporting the sector. “Some highly developed countries directly, by different forms of subsidies, ensure money goes into the pockets of their farmers and the countries that don’t have that level of affordability still have to struggle with the challenge that sustenance level is maintained (for farmers),” he said at an event organised by Nabard
here.
“We have fairly ambitious plans in India
and within our limits of our affordability, we have taken up the challenge of in the first instance trying to improve upon rural infrastructure
and at the same time making sure that how do we ensure that their income
is enhanced,” he said.
He said the government
has taken various measures to improve rural infrastructure
by building roads, electrifying all villages, developing irrigation and providing regular dwellings.
Credit availability, interest subvention and crop insurance
are other steps in that direction, Jaitley added.
Noting that farmers face the challenge of ever-increasing cost of inputs, he said it is extremely important for every society to ensure that food
is made available at an affordable cost, and at the same time the farmers get their due.
