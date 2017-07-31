Investors, intermediaries confident of India's 6.5-7.5% GDP growth: Moody's

Some of the largest investors, and issuers in Pacific are confident of India's stable economic growth in the region of 6.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent over the next 12-18 months, Moody's Service said in a statement on Monday.

According to the global credit rating agency Moody's, the views were gathered in a poll conducted jointly with its Indian affiliate, Ltd.

"More than 60 per cent of market participants that Moody's and surveyed in and Singapore believe that India's (Baa3 positive) (gross domestic product) growth rate will range between 6.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent over the next 12-18 months," Moody's said.

"Given the economic and institutional reforms in India, and further changes that could follow, will likely grow faster than similarly rated peers over the next 12-18 months despite a short-term drag caused by demonetisation," said Marie Diron, a Moody's Associate Managing Director.

On the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Moody's said that over the medium term, the will contribute to productivity gains and faster growth by making it easier to do business, thereby unifying national markets and enhancing India's attractiveness as a destination.

It will also help facilitate the government revenue generation by improving tax compliance and administration; with both factors positive for India's credit profile, which is constrained by a low revenue base, Moody's said.

"Overall, as the positive economic impact of materialises, economic growth should gradually accelerate to around 8 per cent over the next three to four years," said Diron.

"On the question of which factors will drive conditions for Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months, 58 per cent of respondents in and 53 per cent in Singapore say that a combination of three factors: growth of 7.0%-7.5%, the commissioning of new production capacity and stabilising commodity prices will drive growth," the statement said.

Moody's view is that India's growth, together with capacity additions and stabilising commodity prices, will support growth of 6-12 per cent at Indian corporates over the next 12-18 months.

As for the country's banks, 76 per cent of the persons polled agreed that the greatest risk to the asset quality of Indian over the next 1-2 years is their exposures to large corporates in the power, and sectors.

While Moody's agrees that the banks' asset quality can deteriorate due to their exposures to certain sectors such as power, and infrastructure, the formation of new (NPLs) will be slower than in the past two to three years because of the banks' recognition of a large amount of NPLs.

According to Moody's, 76 per cent of the market participants in and Singapore agree that the conventional in the segment is most likely to face the greatest credit stress over the next 12-18 months.

On the other hand, Moody's maintains a stable outlook on India's conventional power sector, reflecting improvements in domestic coal production, which moderate risks to fuel supply.

According to Moody's, the surveys were conducted during Moody's and ICRA's third annual credit conference titled "Reforms, Sector Trends, Credit Risks & Opportunities".

The event was held in on June 8 and in Singapore on June 21 bringing together 159 market participants in and 61 in Singapore.