ISA to create ecosystems for startups in solar innovations

International Solar Alliance (ISA) will create ecosystems for startups in solar innovations by enabling incubation, partnerships, access to finance and standards.
The task force, set up in March this year by ISA, is being chaired by SoftBank Group Corp Chairman & CEO Masayoshi Son.
The task force in its meeting held on Saturday also decided to identify six star centres of global excellence, said a statement issued by Softbank.
"This global leadership Task Force is meant for bringing about transformative action across the world. With the help of global corporates, we expect this transformative action to be undertaken on ground, resulting in access to light for the 1 billion unconnected people," Upendra Tripathy, Interim Director General, ISA, said.
It will also develop an overarching innovation strategy, which would spell out practical measures to promote innovation based actions in member countries.
The meeting was convened by industry body Ficci.
"This Task Force will be the key driver in initiating large-scale solar transformation in all the member countries. It will support the creation of local strategy and capacity to overcome challenges of new policy, technology, financing and execution in each country," said Son.
This is a private sector-led task force under ISA to promote innovation in the areas such as solar finance, technologies and applications.
Ficci President Rashesh Shah said: "Ficci believes solar innovation will be the fulcrum of ISA as only innovation can widen and deepen solar applications to ensure universal, affordable and reliable energy access".
The task force will further aid in developing a proper innovation strategy to address challenges faced by the member countries and partner countries of ISA.
Members of the task force include GE from the US, TOTAL from France, LG Chem from Korea, GCL from China, SMA from Germany, and State Bank of India (SBI).
