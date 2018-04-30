ISA to create ecosystems for startups in solar innovations

(ISA) will create ecosystems for startups in solar innovations by enabling incubation, partnerships, access to finance and standards.

The task force, set up in March this year by ISA, is being chaired by

The in its meeting held on Saturday also decided to identify six star centres of global excellence, said a statement issued by Softbank.

"This global leadership is meant for bringing about transformative action across the world. With the help of global corporates, we expect this transformative action to be undertaken on ground, resulting in access to light for the 1 billion unconnected people," Upendra Tripathy, Interim Director General, ISA, said.

It will also develop an overarching innovation strategy, which would spell out practical measures to promote innovation based actions in member countries.

The meeting was convened by industry body

"This will be the key in initiating large-scale solar transformation in all the member countries. It will support the creation of local strategy and capacity to overcome challenges of new policy, technology, financing and execution in each country," said Son.

This is a private sector-led under to promote innovation in the areas such as solar finance, technologies and applications.

said: " believes solar innovation will be the fulcrum of as only innovation can widen and deepen to ensure universal, affordable and reliable energy access".

The will further aid in developing a proper innovation strategy to address challenges faced by the member countries and partner countries of

Members of the include GE from the US, TOTAL from France, from Korea, from China, SMA from Germany, and State Bank of (SBI).