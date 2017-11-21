Petrol under GST: Decision after weighing revenue impact, says MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh
Government on Tuesday said it would decide on bringing petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax
after considering its impact on the revenue.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting here, Finance
Minister Jayant Malaiya said, "The government will take the revenue
outcome in consideration before reaching consensus on bringing petroleum products under the GST
regime.
"Discussions are going on about bringing petroleum products under the GST's purview. We will take appropriate decision whenever the proposal is brought before the GST
Council," he added.
To a question, Malaiya admitted that there is a shortfall in tax
collection following the introduction of the GST, but added that the situation has been improving.
He, however, parried the questions about the quantum of shortfall.
On October 13, the state government reduced the value added tax
(VAT) on petrol and diesel by three and five percent, respectively. Besides, the additional cess of Rs 1.5 per litre on diesel was also withdrawn.
Malaiya had then claimed that diesel had become cheaper in MP compared to neighbouring Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, while also mentioning that about 34 per cent of the commercial tax revenue
comes from VAT
and other taxes on petroleum products.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU