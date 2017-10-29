Composition scheme: Small traders set to get fresh GST relief

In a mega relief for small and medium enterprises, a high-level goods and services (GST) panel in its meeting on Sunday recommended an overhaul of the in the form of reducing rates, hiking the eligibility threshold to Rs 1.5 crore, and allowing interstate supply, in a bid to make it more attractive.

The scheme, which offers easier compliance, has received a lukewarm response, prompting the Council to give it a re-look.

The ministerial panel, led by Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has recommended raising the eligibility threshold to an annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore, from Rs 1 crore now.

“We have decided on a slew of measures to make the attractive. It will be taken before the Council for a final decision,” said Sarma after the meeting in New Delhi.

It also proposed reducing rates to a flat one per cent for manufacturers and restaurants, against the current rates of two per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty For traders, it recommended a lower rate of 0.5 per cent in the case of a cumulative turnover of exempted and non-exempted goods, and one per cent for non-exempted goods.

Even job work under manufacturing will be allowed in the

The other members of the panel are Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, and Chhattisgarh Minister of Commercial Taxes Amar Agrawal.

The recommendations will be placed before the Council in its meeting in Guwahati on November 10.

The group of ministers, constituted by the Council, has suggested allowing interstate sales for composition dealers.

“The is one nation, one Hence, dealers should be allowed to make interstate sales,” said Sarma.

It also decided that restaurants outside the — both AC and non-AC — must continue to get input credit even if their rate was reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.

“We feel that restaurants must continue to get input credit. The rates in that case will be decided by the Council, considering the revenue implications,” said Sarma.

However, the panel could not work out a consensus over allowing input credit for business-to-business transactions under the The Council will decide the issue.

To date, 1.5 million registered entities, amounting to a sixth of 8.9 million assessees, have opted for the so far.

The panel also proposed that all payers be allowed to file quarterly returns even as they pay the every month. Additionally, it suggested a reduction in late filing fees to Rs 50 per day, against Rs 200 at present.

The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, had raised the eligibility threshold to Rs 1 crore, from Rs 75 lakh. The new window will be available till March 31.

In addition, small with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 lakh have also been extended the option of quarterly payment and return filing.

A composition dealer needs to furnish one return, i.e., GSTR-4, on a quarterly basis, and an annual return, Form GSTR-9A, against three forms every month by a normal taxpayer. Besides, there is no requirement of invoice-wise details or Harmonised System of Nomenclature codes in their returns.

The scheme is not available for manufacturers of tobacco and tobacco substitutes, paan masala, and ice cream.