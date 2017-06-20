Update: NEET 2017 results and All India Counselling

The official notification from the released recently states that counselling (after NEET 2017 results) conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will now also include Deemed Universities as they have an All India Character. The Deemed Universities also include the ones run by religious and linguistic minorities.



DGHS to Undertake Counselling For AIQ Seats:



The NEET Counselling for 15% undergraduate MBBS/BDS seats will be undertaken by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS). The will soon be releasing the schedule of counselling after the NEET 2017 result declaration. As far as counselling at state level is concerned, the states would be releasing the same soon. in a particular state have 85% seats for the native students and 15% (All India Quote) seats for the students from other states. For instance, a student from wants to pursue from a college in Mumbai, he will be given a seat from 15% seats of total seats of that college. The DGHS will conduct the counselling for Students can check all the participating (state wise) here.



State Govt to Undertake State Wise Counselling:



While the counselling for the AIQ Seats (15% in each medical institution) for 2017-18 will be conducted by the DGHS, the state counselling for the rest of the seats i.e. 85% in government and private medical institutions including those run by religious and linguistic minorities with the state university affiliation will be undertaken by the state government or the authority appointed by the state government. Counselling will be processed in two phases indicating that the seat allotment will happen twice.



Flow of Fee Payments:



Lately it was observed that when a student reports to the college after the counselling, he or she is not given the by that college informing the authority that the student never visited. If the Demand Draft (DD) is deposited by the / counselling committee then there would be no scope for colleges to refuse to any student. Now a student, upon getting in through the common counselling, would pay the DD to the Admission/Counselling Committee that will in turn forward the DD to the respective college.



to Release Soon:



The (CBSE) will be releasing the this week. Once the results are announced, the students who get the qualifying marks will appear for the counselling to be organized by the DGHS. Check out the details of counselling on Medical Counselling Committee’s official site www.mcc.nic.in under UG Medical Counselling. Sources and experts say the CBSE that promptly had released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys for NEET 2017 seems to have finished the necessary paper works before announcing the results. The Board if ready will declare the results on its official website cbseneet.nic.in.



Stay order on the Exam Removed



This year the NEET was taken by around 11.38 lakh students. Soon, the examination fell for a number of controversies forcing many to file individual petitions in and High courts. On receiving a considerable amount of petitions, the Court applied a stay order on the announcement of However, the country’s top governing legal body disbanded the stay order and asked the Board to make the results public before June 26. The Board then promptly released the OMR Sheet and Answer Keys on June 15, before the notified date of June 16.



About NEET:



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is an entrance exam for any graduate and postgraduate medical course in India. Announced by the Government of Indian, it was held for the first time on May 5, 2013. However, the exam was soon invalidated by the of India on the petitions against it. The NEET 2016 was conducted in English and Hindi. Later more languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati were added.

