Gujarat polls: Modi in Kutch, Saurashtra today to spearhead BJP campaign

On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Kutch and Saurashtra region to address four public meetings ahead of the December 9 and 14 elections.
He will arrive in Bhuj on Monday morning to address a public gathering at R R Lalan College's ground around 9 a.m.
Thereafter, he will visit Saurashtra region's Jasdan and address a public meeting at Vichhiya Road at 11 am.
Around 1 pm, he will visit Chalala and address a public gathering at the Gayatri Mandir Maidan on the Chalala-Dhari Road.
His last public address will be at Kadodra Aankdamukhi Hanumanji Mandir at around 3 pm, after which he will fly back to Delhi. He will return to the state on Wednesday.
