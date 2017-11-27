Gujarat polls: Modi in Kutch, Saurashtra today to spearhead BJP campaign

Prime Minister will visit poll-bound Gujarat on November 27 and 29 to spearhead the (BJP) campaign for the Assembly elections.

On Monday, he is scheduled to visit Kutch and Saurashtra region to address four public meetings ahead of the December 9 and 14 elections.

He will arrive in Bhuj on Monday morning to address a public gathering at R R Lalan College's ground around 9 a.m.

Thereafter, he will visit Saurashtra region's Jasdan and address a public meeting at Vichhiya Road at 11 am.

Around 1 pm, he will visit Chalala and address a public gathering at the Gayatri Mandir Maidan on the Chalala-Dhari Road.

His last public address will be at Kadodra Aankdamukhi Hanumanji Mandir at around 3 pm, after which he will fly back to Delhi. He will return to the state on Wednesday.