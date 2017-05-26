Forex reserves at life-time high of $379 billion

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion

The country's rose by a whopping $4.036 billion to life-time high of $379.310 billion in the week ended May 19, helped by a surge in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.



(FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.996 billion to $355.097 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.



Expressed in US terms, include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.



Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion.



The special drawing rights with the increased by $15 million to $1.469 billion.



The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose by $25.2 million to $2.305 billion, the RBI said.

