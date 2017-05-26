TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Bad loans: IDBI Bank forms new vertical to recover over Rs 5k cr in FY18
Business Standard

Forex reserves at life-time high of $379 billion

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

An illustration picture shows euro and US dollar banknotes and coins
An illustration picture shows euro and US dollar banknotes and coins

The country's forex reserves rose by a whopping $4.036 billion to life-time high of $379.310 billion in the week ended May 19, helped by a surge in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion.



Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.996 billion to $355.097 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $15 million to $1.469 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose by $25.2 million to $2.305 billion, the RBI said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Forex reserves at life-time high of $379 billion

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion The country's forex reserves rose by a whopping $4.036 billion to life-time high of $379.310 billion in the week ended May 19, helped by a surge in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.996 billion to $355.097 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $15 million to $1.469 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose by $25.2 million to $2.305 billion, the RBI said. image
Business Standard
177 22

Forex reserves at life-time high of $379 billion

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion

The country's forex reserves rose by a whopping $4.036 billion to life-time high of $379.310 billion in the week ended May 19, helped by a surge in the foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said.

Last week, the reserves had declined by $443.6 million to $375.27 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $3.996 billion to $355.097 billion in the reporting week, RBI said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained stable at $20.438 billion.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund increased by $15 million to $1.469 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, rose by $25.2 million to $2.305 billion, the RBI said.

image
Business Standard
177 22