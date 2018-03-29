ICICI Bank stands by Kochhar, urges not to spread rumours on Videocon loan

Reiterating its stand on the Videocon issue, on Thursday said reports alleging nepotism by the lender's MD and Chanda Kochhar were unfounded and malicious in nature.

Saying that ICICI Bank's exposure to the ( and 12 of its subsidiaries or associates as co-obligors) for a debt consolidation programme and for the group's aggregating approximately Rs 400 billion was less than 10 per cent.

Sharma asserted that no individual employee has the ability to influence decisions of the credit committee.

"Given this architecture of sanctioning all loans by the credit committee comprising of independent directors, no individual employee, howsoever.... (higher in) position has the ability to influence the decision on credit given by the bank," Sharma said at a press conference in

He clarified that none of "the investors of NuPower Renewables are borrowers of ICICI Bank" and that Kochhar did not that had lent to Videocon.

"Kochhar was a part of the credit committee which sanctioned these loan facility to the The Board does not see (this) as conflict of interest in any manner since is not an investor in NuPower Renewables. Hence, there was no need to recuse herself from this committee," Sharma said.

" was not the lead for this consortium and the only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 32.5 billion which was less than 10 per cent of the total consortium facility in April 2012."

In addition, Sharma informed at the press briefing that Kochhar has been making all her disclosures in accordance with the regulatory guidelines under the Companies Act and the Banking Act.

Sharma revealed that the has 'satisfactorily' replied to the questions of all the regulators, which he described as an ongoing process between "a regulated entity like a and the regulators and other government departments".

In 2012, a consortium of 20 and financial institutions sanctioned credit facilities to the for a debt consolidation programme and for its aggregating to approximately Rs 400 billion.

The in a statement on Wednesday had said that: "...the Board has come to the conclusion that there is no question of any quid pro quo/nepotism/conflict of interest as is being alleged in various rumours. The Board has full confidence and reposes full faith in the Bank's MD & CEO, Chanda Kochhar."

Noting that there have been "some malicious and unfounded rumours" in the past few days casting insinuations on Ltd and its MD & CEO, the on Wednesday had said that "similar rumours had first surfaced in mid-2016 and had been appropriately responded to".

"Nevertheless these have resurfaced in the recent past to malign the bank," it added.