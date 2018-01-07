NPA crisis: 1,463 bad loan accounts owe PSU banks Rs 1 bn or more

As many as 1,463 entities account for bad loans of Rs 1 billion or more in 21 public sector (PSBs), ministry data showed.

In of (SBI) alone, 265 accounts had bad loans of more than Rs 1 billion each, totalling Rs 775.38 billion, at the end of the September quarter.

Among the nationalised banks, National topped the chart with 143 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts carrying over Rs 1 billion each. They collectively owed the Delhi-headquartered Rs 459.73 billion.

PNB was followed by with maximum number of accounts with NPAs of more than Rs 1 billion.

Among smaller PSU lenders, Union had 79 such accounts, Oriental 68 and 62, the ministry data revealed.

Gross non-performing assets of state-owned stood at Rs 7.34 trillion by the end of second quarter this fiscal.

The RBI has issued directions to certain for referring 12 accounts, with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 50 billion and with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing as of March 31, 2016, to initiate insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Rising NPAs have curtailed the lending capacity of state-owned as they have make extra provisions for bad loans.

In order to strengthen them, the government has come out with a Rs 2.12 trillion recapitalisation plan and has already taken nod of Parliament to pump in Rs 800 billion through recapitalisation bonds in the current fiscal ending March, 2018.