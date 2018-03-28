SBI raises interest rates for fixed deposits across tenures after two years

The State Bank of India on Wednesday raised on across various tenures by 10-25 basis points.

On deposits of less than Rs 10 million for a tenure of two to three years, the interest rate has been raised to 6.60 per cent from 6.50 per cent, according to the bank's website.

For tenures of three to five years and five to ten years, rates have been hiked from 6.50 per cent to 6.70 per cent, and from 6.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent, respectively.

The bank also raised the interest on bulk term deposits ranging between Rs 1 million and Rs 100 million, for the tenure of one year to two years by 25 basis points to 7.00 per cent.

Besides, on of more than Rs 100 million for a tenure of one year to two years, the bank raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00 per cent.